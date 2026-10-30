TVK functionary arrested for sexually assaulting college student after offering car ride

KANYAKUMARI (TAMIL NADU): A TVK functionary was arrested in Kanyakumari district on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a postgraduate student inside his car after offering her a ride home during heavy rain, police said.
The woman, a second-year postgraduate student at a private college in Nagercoil, was waiting at a bus stop with a fellow student, who is also a local TVK office-bearer, when it began raining.
Christoper, a TVK central district executive committee member from Thuckalay, offered both students a lift in his car.
After dropping off the first student at Moolachel, Christoper allegedly stopped the vehicle in an isolated spot midway to Kulasekaram and sexually assaulted the victim.
When the terrified student screamed and attempted to jump out of the moving car, Christoper pacified her, dropped her near her residence, and fled.
The student disclosed the ordeal to her parents, who immediately lodged a police complaint.
Accordingly, a case has been registered against Christoper and, following a brief search while he was in hiding, police apprehended him early Thursday morning.
He was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody until November 12.