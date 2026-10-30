TVK functionary arrested for sexually assaulting college student after offering car ride

The woman, a second-year postgraduate student at a private college in Nagercoil, was waiting at a bus stop with a fellow student, who is also a local TVK office-bearer, when it began raining.

Christoper, a TVK central district executive committee member from Thuckalay, offered both students a lift in his car.

After dropping off the first student at Moolachel, Christoper allegedly stopped the vehicle in an isolated spot midway to Kulasekaram and sexually assaulted the victim.