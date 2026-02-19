Chennai Corporation budget | Rs 725 crore: Bus route roads department gets lion's share

The Rs 9,319 cr budget saw a deficit of Rs 1,602 crore in 2026-27. Revenue expenditure is Rs 6,146 crore for the upcoming financial year, and Rs 5,214 crore for 2025-26.

The capital expenditure is Rs 2,754.05 crore, and the capital income is Rs 2,517.34 crore. The total revenue expenditure for 2026-27 is Rs 7,717 crore.

The primary source of revenue for the Corporation is property tax. The revised estimate for 2025-26 is fixed at Rs 2,300 crore, which is expected to reach Rs 2,450 crore in 2026-27. Professional tax is estimated at Rs 600 crore in 2026-27