Chennai Corporation’s first climate budget: Over 62% of Rs 1,341 cr allocated for flood mitigation

CHENNAI: Flood mitigation and water management will take the largest share of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s maiden climate budget. For 2025–26, the civic body has earmarked Rs 1,341.2 crore, around 42% of its capital expenditure for climate-related works.
It also estimates that the total cost of these climate-related projects over multiple years will be Rs 7,200.53 crore.
A major portion of the budget has been directed towards strengthening the city’s storm water drainage network and restoring waterbodies owing to the city’s continued vulnerability to flooding and water stress. The works include construction of over 240 km of SWDs, rejuvenating dozens of ponds, restoring water bodies such as Kadapakkam lake, creating sponge parks and rainwater harvesting systems to improve groundwater recharge and reduce flood risk.
Waste management forms the next significant component of the climate allocation. GCC pits biomining of legacy waste at dumpyards as the major work done in the sector along with the idea to expand decentralised waste processing. Apart from reclaiming land and improving landfill conditions, biomining is expected to help reduce methane emissions from waste.
Spending on mobility-related works will focus on pedestrian infrastructure, improved bus access and street upgrades intended to encourage walking and public transport use. The report notes that these measures form part of longer-term efforts to reduce transport-related emissions.
The budget is weighted more towards protecting the city from climate risks particularly flooding, heat and water stress than directly reducing emissions. The report identifies urban flooding, extreme heat, sea-level rise and water scarcity among the key climate risks facing Chennai. The budget is aligned with the Chennai Climate Action Plan’s goal, which sets a pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050.
The report also flags several gaps. It notes that no new allocation has been made this year under the electrical grid and renewable energy sector, as power generation and grid transition fall largely outside the Corporation’s direct mandate. As a result, expansion of rooftop solar, renewable power share and decentralised energy systems are not reflected in this year’s capital spending.
It also states that climate-related spending on housing for vulnerable populations and health systems is not fully captured within the climate budget, as many of these interventions are funded through revenue expenditure rather than capital works.