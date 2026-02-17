Chennai Corporation’s first climate budget: Over 62% of Rs 1,341 cr allocated for flood mitigation

It also estimates that the total cost of these climate-related projects over multiple years will be Rs 7,200.53 crore.

A major portion of the budget has been directed towards strengthening the city’s storm water drainage network and restoring waterbodies owing to the city’s continued vulnerability to flooding and water stress. The works include construction of over 240 km of SWDs, rejuvenating dozens of ponds, restoring water bodies such as Kadapakkam lake, creating sponge parks and rainwater harvesting systems to improve groundwater recharge and reduce flood risk.

Waste management forms the next significant component of the climate allocation. GCC pits biomining of legacy waste at dumpyards as the major work done in the sector along with the idea to expand decentralised waste processing. Apart from reclaiming land and improving landfill conditions, biomining is expected to help reduce methane emissions from waste.

Spending on mobility-related works will focus on pedestrian infrastructure, improved bus access and street upgrades intended to encourage walking and public transport use. The report notes that these measures form part of longer-term efforts to reduce transport-related emissions.