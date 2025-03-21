TN government invites applications for pink auto scheme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government on Friday invited women in Chennai to apply for the second phase of Pink auto scheme.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the application will be open until April 6 and women aged between 25 and 45 years with a valid driving license can apply for the scheme.

Earlier, Chief Minister Stalin flagged off 250 auto rickshaws which was distributed to Self Help Group women, including 100 pink autos which come with Rs 1 lakh subsidy and 50 e-autos funded by the State Climate Change Department.