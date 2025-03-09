Thozhi Hostels, pink autos top CM Stalin's Women's Day gifts

CHENNAI: Reiterating State government’s commitment to women empowerment on Women’s Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced a slew of welfare measures of the “Dravidian model regime,” including the establishment of Thozhi Hostels for working women in nine more districts.

Speaking at the Women’s Day celebration held at Nehru Indoor Stadium in the city, Stalin said the primary objective of the Dravidian movement is to eliminate discrimination on the basis of blood and gender, which would ultimately lead to total social justice. “Male chauvinist tendencies must be eliminated. Women were not born to sacrifice for us. All of us must feel that they are also born with the same and equal rights. Be it politics or places of worship, they must be accorded due respect. Mocking or denigrating their development must not happen. It must be adhered to everywhere,” Chief Minister Stalin at the Women’s Day event.

Listing out the various policy interventions made during the tenures of the Dravidian party’s governments, mainly property rights for women and 50% reservation for women in local bodies, Stalin announced the Thozhi Hostels initiative taken to ensure safe lodging for working women in the State. A 700-bed capacity would be developed under the scheme at a cost of Rs 72 crore in Kancheepuram, Erode, Dharmapuri, Sivagangai, Theni, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ranipet and Karur districts, the CM said.

The hostels would be developed with 24x7 security, biometric access, wi-fi facility and RO water facility. The Chief Minister also flagged off 250 auto rickshaws distributed to Self Help Group women, including 100 pink autos which come with Rs 1 lakh subsidy and 50 e-autos funded by the State Climate Change Department. Stalin also distributed identity cards to 1,000 SHG members.