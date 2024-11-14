TN Edu min wraps up 2-year study on infra & services, says findings will be addressed in phased manner

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Children's Day, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi concluded the inspection of education infrastructure and services across 234 Assembly constituencies in the State.

The tour which began in the Triplicane constituency involved inspection of education department offices, government schools and its infrastructure. It concluded with the Kolathur constituency on Thursday.

The minister inspected 77 components related to school, students and departments. The inspection that commenced in October 2022 gave the department the necessary changes and improvements related to the department, the minister said.

The School Education Department that 18,000 school classrooms, toilets, laboratories and environment are being constructed under the education department programme at an estimated cost of Rs 7,500 crores. Rs 2,467 crore worth of project work has been completed, while the rest are still underway, according to the information shared by the department.

The study involved 77 types of materials needed by the School Education Department, including the basic structures of the schools and the basic requirements of the teachers.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, the minister said, "Not just infrastructure, we have also learnt that there is a need to improve the teacher-student ratio as well. As we already assured, 19,000 teachers will be appointed to meet demands. We have now appointed 3,000 teachers."

He further added that it is a delight to conclude the tour on Children's Day. “The observations and appeals during the 77-day inspection will be fulfilled in a phased manner," he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the department also presented free laptops and flight tickets to six government school students who are set to pursue higher education abroad.