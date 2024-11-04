Tiruvottiyur school gas leak: 3 more students faint in another suspected gas leak

CHENNAI: The school in Tiruvottiyur where 26 students had fainted due to suspected gas leak reported yet another similar incident on Monday when three students swooned.

The affected students were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Victory Matric Higher Secondary School, Tiruvottiyur, reopened only on Monday (November 4) after the previous gas leak incident on October 25.

According to a Thanthi TV report, three students fainted in the morning. The alerts brought panicking parents rushing to the school to take their children back.

The authorities evacuated the school classrooms immediately after the incident was reported.

The source of the leak is not yet officially confirmed, with some claiming it to be from a nearby chemical factory while others saying it happened because of gas leak from the school laboratory itself.

In the earlier incident on October 25, as many as 35 students were affected due to the suspected gas leak. They experienced chest pain, abdominal pain, vomiting, and breathing difficulties.

Twenty-six students who fainted were initially taken to the Government Urban Community Health Centre, and two were later referred to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

The source of the gas leak is still under investigation.