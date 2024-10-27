Tiruvottiyur school gas leak: Residents demand in-depth probe

CHENNAI: After the hospitalisation of 35 students of a private school due to a suspected gas leak on Friday, residents urge State agencies to monitor similar irregularities to avoid casualties.

“We experience mild gas smells from the industries in north Chennai regularly. We are used to it. However, the school incident has increased the seriousness. It needs a detailed investigation,” the public opine.

“Had such gas spread from a factory, a whole locality would have suffered,” Ward 7 (Tiruvottiyur zone) councillor K Karthik claimed, coming in with a new angle. He said sewer gas emanating from unhygienic toilets in the school premises had stimulated the incident.

The AIADMK councillor justified his argument, “When inquired about the incident, the students said the school toilets were unkempt and neglected. The students were suffering from urinary infections due to unclean toilets. In the last few days, the children developed headaches and breathing difficulties. The school management was lethargic despite multiple complaints raised to them.”

It is noted that the students have complained to the teachers about smelling toxic gas on the school premises, but the school management neglected it. If it had been rectified immediately, the students would not have health issues.

He added that the sewer pipeline should be cleaned and changed immediately to prevent such incidents, as students may suffer further illnesses. The councillor urged the government to inspect the school and immediately take appropriate action against the management.

A relative of one of the students of the private school and a local, C Kamatchi, stated that her niece complained of headaches due to the gas for the past three days. She reiterated that the school did not take any steps to rectify the situation despite complaints and urged the government to take action to avoid repetition of the incident.

R Nagarajan, an auto driver from Village Street in Tiruvottiyur, said, “We are used to mild gas smells from factories at Manali. It has not caused major health implications yet. This is the first time we have experienced an excessive gas smell. Parents were aware of the issue only when the children were admitted to the hospital.”