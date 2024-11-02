Tiruvottiyur school gas leak: 10 days on, cause of leak still unclear

CHENNAI: Ten days after students from a private school in Thiruvottiyur were hospitalized due to fainting linked to a gas leak, authorities are still working to determine the cause.

Despite ongoing investigations, the police are yet to trace the source of the gas that led to the students' hospitalisation.

As many as 35 students of the Victory Matric Higher Secondary School in Tiruvottiyur were affected due to a suspected gas leak at the school laboratory.

