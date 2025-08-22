Thunder, lightning and heavy rain lash Chennai; traffic hit in several areas

CHENNAI: Chennai woke up to thunder, lightning and heavy showers in the early hours of Friday, with intermittent rain continuing through the day and disrupting normal life.

Moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the city, including Nungambakkam, Anna Nagar, Porur, OMR and Egmore, and extended into neighbouring districts by evening, causing hardship to commuters returning home from work.

According to data recorded in the evening, Villivakkam received 1.95 cm of rainfall, Poonamallee 1.65 cm and neighbouring Kancheepuram 3.3 cm.

The morning downpour led to waterlogging during rush hours, affecting traffic flow in multiple areas. Stretches such as Thoraipakkam, Vinayagapuram in Arumbakkam, Periyar Paathai in Koyambedu, the Vadapalani stretch and the Duraisamy subway in T Nagar were inundated. Traffic slowed to a crawl in these neighbourhoods, with students and office-goers stranded in several parts of the city and suburbs.

By Friday morning, Thoraipakkam had recorded the highest rainfall in the city with 11.94 cm, followed by Injambakkam and RA Puram with 11 cm. Perungudi reported the lowest at 2.22 cm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said a north–south trough is running from interior Tamil Nadu to Cape Comorin across southern Tamil Nadu. Due to this wind pattern, heavy rain is likely over several southern districts. Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and parts of Karaikal are expected to receive heavy showers at isolated places.

It added that until August 28, light to moderate rain may occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. For Chennai, skies will remain partly cloudy over the next few days, with the maximum temperature not exceeding 33.9°C. One or two spells of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms are also likely at isolated places.