Third chain snatcher arrested in Andhra Pradesh after series of thefts in Chennai

CHENNAI: A third suspect involved in a string of chain snatching incidents in Chennai was arrested in Andhra Pradesh, after attempting to escape with the stolen jewellery on a train.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the suspect was caught in possession of the stolen chains while trying to flee the city.

A tip-off led the Chennai police to take immediate action, coordinating with Andhra Pradesh Government Railway Police (GRP).

The train carrying the suspect was stopped near Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, where Salman, the third chain snatcher, was apprehended by the Government Railway Police.

He was subsequently handed over to the Chennai police for further investigation.

Salman is now being interrogated in connection with the series of snatching. Police are focusing on recovering more stolen items and gathering further details about his accomplices.

Earlier this morning, Jaffer, one of the main suspects in the chain-snatching cases, was shot dead in an encounter with the police.

During an attempt to recover the stolen jewellery, Jafer opened fire on the police, prompting a retaliatory action that led to his death.

His body has been placed in the Royapettah government hospital for post-mortem. The police also seized his two-wheeler and firearm during the operation.

The encounter of Jaffer marks the fourth such incident under the leadership of Chennai’s new Commissioner of Police, A Arun.

