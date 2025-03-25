Interstate chain-snatching duo arrested at Chennai airport after multi-city spree

CHENNAI: In a swift operation, Chennai police special team arrested two interstate robbers at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday as they attempted to flee to North India after allegedly committing a series of chain-snatching crimes across the city and suburbs.

The accused, identified as Suraj (28) and Jafer (26) from Uttar Pradesh, targeted women in upscale areas like Adyar and Neelankarai, East Coast Road, using a stolen two-wheeler to execute over eight robberies in just two days.

The arrests followed heightened police action after a surge in chain-snatching incidents, prompting the formation of a special team. Investigators traced the suspects through a mobile number linked to one of the robbers, which led them to the airport via tower location tracking.

“The duo operated on a fly-in, fly-out model, arriving from North India, committing crimes, and attempting quick escapes by air,” a senior police officer stated.

Authorities alerted IndiGo and Air India staff after learning the suspects planned to board flights to Delhi and Mumbai. When Suraj approached the IndiGo counter for a boarding pass, staff grew suspicious and alerted police, leading to his detention. Similarly, Jafer was intercepted at the Air India counter.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to snatching gold chains worth lakhs of rupees and using a stolen motorcycle for their crimes.

Police recovered multiple gold chains and the vehicle, confirming their involvement in at least eight cases. The Adyar Police , where most incidents occurred, have taken custody of the suspects for further investigation.

The arrests have brought relief to residents, though concerns linger about interstate criminals exploiting air travel for quick getaways.

“This case highlights the need for coordinated efforts between airlines and law enforcement,” noted an airport official.