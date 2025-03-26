Day after chain-snatching spree, suspect killed in Chennai police encounter

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police opened fire and killed one of the suspects involved in the chain snatching spree in the city on Tuesday, in which six elderly women were robbed within a matter of hours.

Police had arrested the two persons, Amjad and Jaffer Irani, the same day from the Chennai Airport before they made their escape. One of them had boarded the flight and was picked up just before the flight took off.

Police said that the suspects were taken to a spot in Taramani where they allegedly stashed their loot. There, Jaffer allegedly attacked a policeman and tried to flee the scene, which resulted in opening fire, officials said.

Further investigations are under way. The suspects are said to be part of the Irani gang which is notorious for a spate of robberies, particularly chain snatching, across the country.