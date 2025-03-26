Six chain snatching cases in a day, city cops nab 2 UP men at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: In a swift operation, special teams of Chennai police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh, believed to be part of an infamous Iranian gang, at the Chennai airport when they attempted to flee to Mumbai and Delhi after committing a string of chain snatching crimes in the city, on Tuesday morning.

The duo involved in at least six chain snatching incidents, targeting women, had been flying in and out of the city after committing crimes. The arrested were identified as Amajad Irani and Jaffar Irani.

The Chennai police formed special teams to nab the snatchers and swung into action immediately, and tracked the suspects using CCTV footage from over 300 cameras. One suspect who escaped by train was secured by the RPF team in Ongole, based on input from Chennai police.

During the investigation, the police zeroed in on two men involved in chain snatching crimes on Tuesday morning. The probe revealed that the duo used to visit Chennai by flight and used a stolen bike to snatch chains from the women walking in the streets and then return in flight after committing the crimes.

The special teams managed to track the phone number of one of the suspects and found that the duo had booked flights to Delhi and Mumbai. They immediately alerted the Indigo and Air India counters about the snatchers and requested the staff not to issue boarding passes to the suspects.

On Tuesday morning, Amjad Irani (28) visited the Indigo airline counter to collect his boarding pass for the Delhi flight. The staff put him on hold and alerted the special team who were in the airport and he was arrested.

Later Jaffar Irani (26) visited the Air India counter to collect his boarding pass for the Mumbai flight and was arrested by the police. Both of them were taken to the Palavanthangal police station.

During interrogation, the police found that the duo had reached Chennai two days ago and were involved in at least six chain snatchings in Adyar, Neelangarai, and ECR on Tuesday morning.

The police seized a few gold chains from them, and both of them were handed over to the Adyar police for further investigation.