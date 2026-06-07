The secret behind Chennai hotels’ longest-running bestsellers

Another dish with a story is the wheat husk pockets, inspired by the chef’s time working in Goa, where poee bread forms an integral part of the local food culture. “Fascinated by its simplicity, nutrition and versatility, the chef wanted to bring a modern interpretation of the Goan classic to The Flying Elephant,” says Dhanraj.

A few years ago, while developing the menu, the team transformed the traditional poee bread into wheat husk pockets filled with ingredients such as minced lamb, falafel and halloumi cheese. The dish quickly gained popularity for its healthy appeal, vibrant flavours and unique backstory. “It shows how regional inspirations can be transformed into memorable dining experiences while staying true to their roots,” he adds.