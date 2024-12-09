Thai Lion Air to begin four weekly direct flights between Bangkok and Chennai; check details here

CHENNAI: Thai Lion Air is all set to operate 4 flights per week from Chennai to Bangkok, from December 15 onwards.

As per information on the low-cost airline’s website, flight SL240 will depart from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport (DMK) at 10.55 pm and arrive at the Chennai airport (MAA) at 1 am, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The journey will be almost 3 hrs, 40 minutes long.

The return flight SL241 will leave Chennai at 2 am and land in Bangkok at 7.10 am on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The low-cost airline will be using its Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 167 seats in a single-class (all seats are the same) configuration for this direct flight service, as per reports.

The airline’s website quotes an economy fare of Rs 11,739 for a round trip from Chennai to the Thailand capital while a promotional fare for the same costs Rs 9,589, if one is booking between December 16 and 18.

Another low-cost airline Thai Air Asia already operates direct flights between Bangkok and Chennai.