Thai AirAsia launches direct flight service from Tiruchy to Bangkok; check details here

CHENNAI: Thai AirAsia has launched a new direct flight service from Tiruchirappalli International Airport (TRZ) to Bangkok, with the inaugural flight taking off on Saturday night (September 21), as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The service will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The flight will arrive at Tiruchy Airport at 10:35 PM on the designated days and will depart to Bangkok at 11:05 PM, as per the airline's schedule.

The inaugural flight from Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) arrived at the Tiruchy Airport yesterday, receiving a ceremonial water salute welcome from the Airport Authority Board officials.

The flight carried 176 passengers from Tiruchy to Bangkok while 46 fliers returned from Bangkok to Tiruchy.

The non-metro Tiruchirappalli International Airport currently facilitates travel to several international destinations, including Malaysia, Singapore, Muscat, Oman, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sri Lanka. With the recent opening of the new terminal at the airport, the expansion of flight operations to additional countries can be expected.