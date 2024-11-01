Begin typing your search...
Thai AirAsia launches direct flights from Chennai to Thailand; check details here
The service will operate three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
CHENNAI: Thai AirAsia has launched a new direct flight service from Chennai to Phuket, a popular beach destination in Thailand.
Similarly, Ethiopian Airlines has expanded its Chennai-Addis Ababa route from three to four times a week, pertaining to higher demand.
Additionally, Air India Express has commenced daily flights from Chennai to Goa, Jaipur and Pune while Indigo has introduced a weekly service between Chennai and Vadodara.
