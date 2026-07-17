Chennai

Tech panel formed to slash cost of ECR elevated corridor project

The committee has been tasked with identifying measures to bring down the project cost by around Rs 600 crore, reducing the estimated outlay from Rs 2,100 crore to about Rs 1,500 crore.
Tech panel formed to slash cost of ECR elevated corridor project
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CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TNSHA) has decided to constitute a technical committee to reduce the cost of the proposed 13.3-km, four-lane elevated corridor between Thiruvanmiyur and Uthandi along the East Coast Road (ECR).

The committee has been tasked with identifying measures to bring down the project cost by around Rs 600 crore, reducing the estimated outlay from Rs 2,100 crore to about Rs 1,500 crore.

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Specifications under review

Officials said the committee will review the project's technical specifications, including the pillar design, foundation, road width and construction materials, as some of the existing provisions are considered to be beyond the project's actual requirements.

It is estimated that modifying these specifications could reduce the overall project cost by 25-30 per cent without compromising safety or operational efficiency.

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Contractors may withdraw

Officials said contractors will be required to adopt the revised specifications. Those unwilling to implement the proposed changes may opt to withdraw from the project, allowing the revised plan to be taken forward.

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