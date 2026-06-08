TN Govt likely to cancel tender for Thiruvanmiyur–Uthandi elevated road project

The project, aimed at easing traffic congestion along the busy ECR stretch between Thiruvanmiyur and Uthandi, had already entered the preliminary stages, with initial works under way. The state government had allocated Rs 2,100 crore for the scheme.

The proposed cancellation comes amid allegations that the project cost was significantly inflated. Critics had claimed that the estimated value was substantially higher than required, leading to demands for a review of the tender process.

The difference in cost has drawn attention as the ongoing Chennai–Maduravoyal elevated corridor project is being executed at an estimated Rs 147 crore per kilometre, compared to Rs 157.89 crore per kilometre for the Thiruvanmiyur–Uthandi project.

An official announcement on the fate of the tender is awaited.