All you need to know about the Rs 2,100-crore elevated corridor in Chennai's ECR

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a massive four-lane elevated corridor along the East Coast Road (ECR), aimed at easing persistent traffic congestion between Thiruvanmiyur and Uthandi.
Announced in the 2025–2026 State Budget, the Rs 2,100-crore project will span 13.30 kilometres and will be executed by the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company under a public–private partnership (PPP) model.
Stretch: ECR–Lattice Bridge Road junction at Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi
Length: 13.3 km
Width: 17.25 metres
Height: 5.5 metres
Configuration: Four-lane elevated corridor with two-way traffic
Ramps will be constructed at key points, including the Thiruvanmiyur RTO office, Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, Vettuvankeni, Injambakkam, Sholinganallur and Panaiyur before reaching Uthandi to facilitate smooth entry and exit. The project has been planned to enable seamless, signal-free travel from the OMR Tidel Park junction to Uthandi, with multiple access ramps proposed to meet local connectivity needs.
Noise barrier walls
Crash safety barriers
Reflective solar-powered signage
Continuous LED lighting throughout the stretch
Rainwater harvesting systems between pillars
Additionally, select stretches at Thiruvanmiyur, Neelankarai, and Akkarai will be widened into six-lane roads to further streamline traffic.
The project is being implemented by KNR Constructions Pvt Ltd under the Hybrid Annuity Model. Under this model, the State government will bear 40% of the project cost during the construction period, while the remaining 60% will be invested by the concessionaire and paid back by the government in instalments, with interest, during the operation and maintenance period. The project has a construction period of three years, followed by five years of maintenance.
The Thiruvanmiyur–Uthandi stretch of ECR is one of Chennai’s busiest corridors, experiencing heavy traffic daily and severe congestion during weekends and holidays due to beach-bound visitors and residential expansion along the coastline.
With increasing vehicle density and rapid urban growth in southern Chennai, authorities have proposed an elevated solution to decongest the arterial road and ensure smoother connectivity toward the city’s southern suburbs.
This project is expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve road safety, and accommodate future traffic growth along this key coastal corridor.