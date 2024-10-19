Tamil Thai Vazhthu row: Posters in Chennai attack Governor Ravi as Aryan, fox

CHENNAI: After a controversy erupted following the alleged omission of Tamil Thaai Vazhthu during an event attended by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, posters carrying strong messages criticising the Governor have started popping up in Alandur area in Chennai.

The anonymous posters bear slogans such as "Aryan Ravi, don't clash with the Dravidian leader", and "Fox-like tricks won't work in Tamil Nadu".

The protest stems from accusations that the word "Dravidam" was intentionally omitted during the rendering of the song at an event to organise the golden jubilee of Doordarshan, which sparked backlash from political leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Governor Ravi reaction to the criticism by distancing himself from the faux pas and assailing Stalin for what he termed was racist attack. In a late-night response, the DMK president sought to counter it by raising questions about each point contained in the Governor’s statement.