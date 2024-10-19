Tamil Thai Vazhthu row: Dravidam not deliberately omitted, claims BJP’s Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Springing to the support of Governor RN Ravi, who is in the eye of a political storm over the alleged omission of portions from Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu rendered at the golden jubilee celebration of Doordarshan on Friday, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said the omission was not intentional.

According to a Malai Malar report, Tamilisai said the singers omitted lines referring to Dravidam unintentionally but because of lack of proper training.

The event, attended by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, marked the golden jubilee of Doordarshan and the conclusion of Hindi Language Month.

During the rendition of the Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, the line referring to the "great Dravidian land" was omitted, sparking criticism from Chief Minister MK Stalin and other leaders.

However, Tamilisai downplayed the incident, maintaining that there was no deliberate intent behind the incident.