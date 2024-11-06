Tambaram cops raid hostels; 3 foreign students detained with cool lip, stamps, needles, ganja

CHENNAI: A special police squad under the authority of the Tambaram police commissioner conducted raids as part of a drug crackdown at rooms and private hostels of students in Tambaram, Pallavaram, Potheri and Kelambakkam, on Wednesday.

The cops seized a large quantity of drugs, including ganja, drug tablets, needles, stamps, cool lip and gutkha, and detained four students, including three from Sudan.

The Tambaram police had received a tip-off that drugs were being supplied among college students living in the city’s suburbs, and that many foreign students who had come here for studies, were involved in it.

Based on this, the police formed special teams and conducted searches at private hostels in Pallavaram, Tambaram, Selaiyur, Potheri, Guduvanchery and Kelambakkam, recovering many ganja packets, drug tablets, stamps, and needles from the rooms of students.

Only from Pallavaram, more than 2,400 drug tablets were seized from various rooms along with ganja, gutkha, cool lip, and needles, police sources said.

The police detained three students, Piyar Aboi Arak (31), Mohamed Alasmane (30) and Mohamed Heydham Elraya Elsik (28), all three of whom are from Sudan, and Javid (22) of Tiruchy. They are staying in Pallavaram and studying at a private college in the locality. They are being investigated at the Pallavaram police station.

The police also seized narcotics during raids in hostel rooms in Selaiyur, Potheri, Guduvanchery and Kelambakkam, although they did not reveal the exact value.

An investigation is on to nab the group regularly supplying the drugs to the college students.