After ex-DGP son's arrest, 3 more held for possession of meth in Chennai

CHENNAI: After the arrest of three people, including former DGP's son, for possession of cocaine, the police have arrested three more suspects for being part of a drug racket and seized six grams of methamphetamine from them on Friday. In a separate incident, two people were arrested for possession of heroin and meth.

On Thursday, a special team of St Thomas Mount police secured the accused - Arun Ravindranath (40), S Magellan and Nigerian national John Ezi (39) - near Nandambakkam and seized 3.8 grams of cocaine and Rs 1.02 lakh cash from them.

Arun is the son of former DGP A Ravindranath, who was the first DGP to be suspended from the office of police chief.

Based on the statements provided by the trio, a special team arrested three more accused - Arunmozhi of Bengaluru, Kabeer Ahmed of Purasawalkam and Keerthivasan - and secured six grams of meth and Rs 70,000 cash from them.

Police investigations revealed that Arun and the other accused sourced cocaine and other synthetic drugs from Nigerians based in Bengaluru and sold them in the city's party circuit.

In another case, St Thomas Mount police arrested two persons - Ruby Ann Masilamani (47) of Purasawalkam and Mohammed Kasim (40) of Anakaputhur - near Kathipara Urban Square and seized two grams each of meth and heroin.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.