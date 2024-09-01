11 arrested students get bail after massive ganja raid near Chennai college

CHENNAI: 11 college students including a girl, who were arrested in a ganja raid in Potheri, Chennai, were released on bail by a Chengalpattu court judge, on Sunday, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Around 1,000 personnel from the Tambaram city police conducted coordinated searches at men’s and women’s hostels, and houses they stay on rent, in Potheri and Kattankulathur in Chengalpattu district on Saturday morning, in a crackdown on instances of youngsters, especially college students, using ganja and other narcotic substances.

At least 30 students were initially detained after the police searched both men's and women's hostels and private residences.

Of them, about 21 were arrested by the Maraimalai Nagar police for alleged possession of narcotics, according to Thanthi TV.

11 students, including a female student and three natives of North Indian states, were then produced in the Chengalpattu court, after which the judge released them on bail today.

Also Read: 19 students detained in massive 1,000-cop raid on drugs in Kattankulathur

The Saturday morning operation, which was undertaken based on the instruction by Tambaram Commissioner Abin Dinesh Modak, specifically focussed on students of a leading educational institution in the locality.

According to the Tambaram city police, 500 grams of ganja, six ganja chocolates, 20 ml ganja oil, five bhang balls, one smoking pot, seven hookahs and six kg of hookah powder (called shisha) were seized during the operation.

The police also detained Selvamani Gurusamy, an A+ category rowdy from Guduvancherry, from whom the police seized 2.25 kg ganja and four knives.

(With Bureau inputs)