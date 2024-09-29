Tamil Nadu: Raids at 281 spots near colleges in four cities; 3.7 kg narcotics seized

CHENNAI: In continuation of the massive raid at an apartment complex by the Tambaram city police in the last week of August.

Tamil Nadu police conducted a special drive in Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Salem and Madurai cities on Saturday in which hostels and apartment complexes were searched for narcotic substances and 3.7 kg of contraband was seized.

As many as 1367 police personnel were involved in the operation at 281 locations in the four cities.

At the end of the operation, 17 cases were registered and 19 persons were arrested.

In addition to creating awareness against the use of drugs and other contrabands and taking stringent actions against drug offenders, the special operations near hostels and colleges are being conducted regularly by the police based on specific intelligence inputs.

Public is requested to provide information regarding the usage of any drugs/other contraband to the police through the WhatsApp number 9498110581 or email id spnibcid@gmail.com and assist police in taking stringent action.

In the last week of August, as many as 11 students of a private university near Chennai were arrested by the Tambaram city police in connection with the seizure of narcotic substances after a massive raid in an apartment complex near the university. While they were let off on bail, one of the arrested students died by suicide, days after the arrest.

About 1,000 police personnel of Tambaram city police were part of the raid team which searched over 500 apartments and secured half kg of ganja, ganja chocolates, 20 ml of ganja oil, bhang, a smoking pot, seven hookah machines and six kg of hookah powder.