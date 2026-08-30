Tambaram police arrest two in Guduvanchery murder case

The case came to light on August 5, when the Tamil Nadu Express, which had left Chennai Central for New Delhi, stopped at the Agra railway station. The Railway police opened an unattended suitcase inside a coach and found the dismembered body parts of a woman, with the head missing.

The Agra Railway Police registered a case. Special teams comprising personnel from the Agra Railway Police, Chennai City Police and Tambaram Police were formed to trace the perpetrators behind the crime.

Tracking the trail of polythene bags used to pack the body parts, the police zeroed in on the two suspects from CCTV footage from various stations. The bags belonged to a popular textile store in Chennai.