Tambaram police arrest two in Guduvanchery murder case

CHENNAI: The Tambaram police have arrested two suspects in connection with the recovery of a woman’s dismembered body from a suitcase on a Tamil Nadu Express train at the Agra railway station earlier this month.
While one of the suspects, Manik Uddin Laskar was arrested by a special team of the Tambaram police from Manipur, the second suspect, Manik’s wife Bhagavathi Maji, was arrested by another special team from Assam.
Both accused were brought to Chennai by train and are currently being questioned at the Guduvanchery police station. The head of the deceased woman has yet to be recovered.
The case came to light on August 5, when the Tamil Nadu Express, which had left Chennai Central for New Delhi, stopped at the Agra railway station. The Railway police opened an unattended suitcase inside a coach and found the dismembered body parts of a woman, with the head missing.
The Agra Railway Police registered a case. Special teams comprising personnel from the Agra Railway Police, Chennai City Police and Tambaram Police were formed to trace the perpetrators behind the crime.
Tracking the trail of polythene bags used to pack the body parts, the police zeroed in on the two suspects from CCTV footage from various stations. The bags belonged to a popular textile store in Chennai.
The probe led the police to a house near Masjid Street in Guduvanchery, where the murder is suspected to have taken place. The victim has been identified as a woman from Odisha, and she had been staying at the house along with the suspects.
As the murder was suspected to have occurred within the Tambaram Police Commissionerate limits, the Agra Railway Police requested the Guduvanchery police to register a murder case.
As the murder was suspected to have occurred within the Tambaram Police Commissionerate limits, the Agra Railway Police requested the Guduvanchery police to register a murder case.