Body in suitcase on train: Evidence points to scene of crime in Chennai

The decomposed body, with the head and limbs missing, was found packed inside a red trolley suitcase in a general coach of the train at Agra Cantt railway station on August 5.

Passengers alerted railway authorities after noticing a foul smell and blood seeping from the luggage. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered the suitcase and sent the remains for post-mortem. A slip, found on the plastic wrapping, prompted investigators to dispatch a special team to Chennai.