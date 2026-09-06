Study in Choolai: Even low levels of domestic abuse lead to high mental stress’

Published in Bioinformation on August 31, the study covered 60 women aged 21 and above in Choolai, a densely populated urban locality in the Greater Chennai Corporation. Researchers were from the College of Nursing, Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

Emotional and verbal abuse was the most prevalent form, reported by 70% of the participants, followed by physical abuse (53.33%), financial abuse (41.67%), isolation tactics (28.33%) and sexual abuse (21.67%). Constant criticism and humiliation were among the most frequently reported forms of emotional abuse.

Researchers assessed DV, conflict-related behaviour and psychological distress using the Domestic Violence Worksheet, Conflict Tactics Scale and Kessler Psychological Distress Scale (K10). While 48 women (80%) fell in the study’s low domestic-violence category and 12 (20%) in the moderate category, none was placed in the high category.