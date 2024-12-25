Anna University management assures action, detailed probe into student sexual assault case

CHENNAI: Amid raging protests by student organisations, the Anna University management has assured that strict action would be taken against the persons who sexually assaulted a student while she was returning to campus with a friend after attending mass at a church nearby on December 23 night.

In a written statement, Anna University Registrar J Prakash said that the Kotturpuram police had registered a case on the basis of the student survivor's complaint. "They (police) have also started investigating the case," he said.

He added that another complaint was registered with the university's probe committee who would probe the case and submit a detailed report.

The registrar also said that high-level authorities in the Higher Education Department have asked the university to fully cooperate with the police investigation.

The female student was sexually assaulted and her male friend was beaten up by two men as they were coming back after attending prayers at a nearby church on Monday night. A 37-year-old suspect has been arrested while hunt is on to nab the other accused.

Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged demonstrations near the university campus in Guindy here on Wednesday morning, demanding immediate action against the perpetrators. Following the assurance of the registrar, the student outfit withdrew the stir.