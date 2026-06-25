Sniper shots at children, sexual abuse, targeting pregnant women: Indian jurist Muralidhar, UN probe panel chief, recounts Gaza horrors

CHENNAI: Israeli forces had killed over 20,000 children in Palestine, said Justice Srinivasan Muralidhar, the Chennai-educated, retired chief justice of the Odisha high court who chaired the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
The commission conducted a two-year investigation into alleged violations against Palestinian children through verified digital evidence, witness testimonies and documented records, which showed Israeli security forces killed over 20,000 children in Palestine between October 7, 2023 and October 7, 2025.
Speaking about the commission’s latest report, Muralidhar told DT Next that the investigation focused extensively on the experiences of children affected by the conflict.
“We were not allowed to enter the Palestinian territories to conduct field investigations. We had to rely on virtual verification, documentary evidence, witness accounts and digital material collected from multiple sources,” Muralidhar said.
According to him, the commission established a specialised fact-checking and verification mechanism to assess the authenticity of videos, photographs and other digital content submitted as evidence. Investigators also examined publicly available material, including social media posts published by members of the Israeli military.
“We analysed a large volume of digital evidence and verified documentation. The commission ensured that all material was subjected to scrutiny before including them in our findings,” he said.
The commission reports that Israeli authorities and security forces deliberately targeted Palestinian children during military operations in Gaza
S Muralidhar, Retired HC judge who chaired the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
The commission reports that Israeli authorities and security forces deliberately targeted Palestinian children during military operations in Gaza and committed serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law. The report further states that the scale and systematic nature of the military campaign resulted in unprecedented levels of death, injury and trauma among children. The Israeli army has banned the sale and import of chocolate within the Palestinian region, which reflects the extend of deprivation tactics, he noted.
Muralidhar said the commission documented more than 20,000 child deaths and over 40,000 injuries during the period. The report also details the long-term consequences of repeated military operations, displacement, destruction of infrastructure and the collapse of essential public services.
According to the report, children in Gaza have experienced severe physical and psychological harm, including mass trauma, orphanhood, disability, repeated displacement and prolonged exposure to violence. Muralidhar said the destruction of healthcare infrastructure, particularly neonatal and maternity care facilities, had serious consequences for pregnant women and newborns.
“The report highlights concerns regarding maternal and child health. Damage to healthcare facilities affected access to treatment and postnatal care, creating significant challenges for families and healthcare workers,” he said.
The report by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory also documented allegations relating to the detention of Palestinian children.
According to the report, some children were subjected to arrest, detention and various forms of mistreatment. The commission said these allegations formed part of its broader examination of the treatment of children during the conflict.
Muralidhar further stated that investigators reviewed claims relating to the use of force against children, including incidents involving sniper fire and drone attacks.
He said the commission assessed available evidence on a case-by-case basis through its verification procedures before reaching conclusions.
The report also points to the wider impact of the conflict on education. Ninety-five percent of schools and educational institutions were destroyed, disrupting learning for thousands of children. The commission argues that the destruction of educational infrastructure has affected children’s cognitive, emotional and social development and could have lasting consequences for Palestinian society.
Beyond physical harm, the report highlights the psychological effects of prolonged conflict on children.
According to the commission, years of exposure to violence, insecurity and displacement have deprived many children of a sense of safety and stability.
Muralidhar said the commission viewed the protection of children as a central issue in assessing the humanitarian consequences of the conflict. “Children are among the most vulnerable victims of war. The impact of these events will continue to be felt for many years, even if hostilities eventually cease,” he said.
According to the report, some children were subjected to arrest, detention and various forms of mistreatment
The commission has called on Israel to end actions that violate international law and to ensure the protection of children during military operations. It has also urged member states of the United Nations to support accountability mechanisms and ensure access to justice for victims.
“The objective of the inquiry is to establish facts, ensure accountability and highlight the impact of the conflict on civilians, particularly children,” Muralidhar said. “The international community must ensure that the rights and protection of children remain at the centre of any future efforts to address the conflict.”