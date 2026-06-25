Sniper shots at children, sexual abuse, targeting pregnant women: Indian jurist Muralidhar, UN probe panel chief, recounts Gaza horrors

The commission conducted a two-year investigation into alleged violations against Palestinian children through verified digital evidence, witness testimonies and documented records, which showed Israeli security forces killed over 20,000 children in Palestine between October 7, 2023 and October 7, 2025.

Speaking about the commission’s latest report, Muralidhar told DT Next that the investigation focused extensively on the experiences of children affected by the conflict.

“We were not allowed to enter the Palestinian territories to conduct field investigations. We had to rely on virtual verification, documentary evidence, witness accounts and digital material collected from multiple sources,” Muralidhar said.

According to him, the commission established a specialised fact-checking and verification mechanism to assess the authenticity of videos, photographs and other digital content submitted as evidence. Investigators also examined publicly available material, including social media posts published by members of the Israeli military.

“We analysed a large volume of digital evidence and verified documentation. The commission ensured that all material was subjected to scrutiny before including them in our findings,” he said.