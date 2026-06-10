Militants, police executed, maimed dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, UN report says

The commission specifically investigated cases involving Hamas-affiliated forces but also counted ones attributed to other armed groups.

Representatives for Hamas did not respond to questions about the report's allegations.

Hamas has run Gaza for nearly two decades since seizing control of the territory from the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority. Since an October ceasefire halted more than two years of full-scale war with Israel, Hamas has steadily reconsolidated its control over the areas of Gaza that it still governs.

According to Tuesday's report, rather than being imposed through courts or judges, the punishments were carried out by Hamas' military wing and police units.

Srinivasan Muralidhar, the UN commission's chair, said the abuses documented in Gaza were occurring in an “environment engineered by Israel,” where “Hamas-affiliated forces have exploited the vacuum created by relentless Israeli attacks and widespread destruction.

Those targeted included anti-Hamas activists and members of Israel-backed clans and armed groups that emerged in areas where Hamas' grip weakened during the war, which has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians, according to the territory's Health Ministry.