Six held for harassing women in recent ECR car incident

CHENNAI: Six people have been arrested for harassing women in a car on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the Kanathur police arrested six individuals.

One student was previously taken into custody, while the other five, who were under investigation, have now also been arrested.

It has also been reported that police has seized two cars and are searching for two more suspects.

The Kanathur police clarified that the person who placed the DMK flag on the car is not associated with the party.

The individual, identified as Chandru, is involved in fraud cases and was reportedly driving around with the DMK flag.

The incident reportedly took place near Muttukadu on East Coast Road at around 2 AM on January 25.

