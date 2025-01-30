College student arrested for harassing women in recent ECR incident

CHENNAI: A college student was arrested for allegedly harassing women in a car on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai.

The student, who is pursuing his studies at a private college in Chengalpattu district, was taken into custody by the Tambaram City Police.

He was one of the occupants of an SUV with DMK flag who allegedly harassed women in another car.

According to reports, the student had been following the women's car and intimidating them. The police have detained the accused at an undisclosed location and are conducting further investigations.





