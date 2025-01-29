Gang on car bearing DMK flag chase, threaten to attack women on Chennai’s ECR

CHENNAI: In a disturbing video that raised questions about the safety of the public, especially women, a group of young men in a car with a DMK flag chased and intercepted another car that had at least two women, seemingly to attack them.

The incident reportedly happened near Muttukadu on the East Coast Road around midnight.

In the video that has gone viral, the youth in the car that sports the flag of the ruling DMK is seen chasing the smaller vehicle, and audaciously parks their vehicle across the road to stop them from proceeding. Then, one of them runs towards the group of women menacingly.

The occupants of the targeted vehicle are clearly fearful for their safety, as they are heard telling each other to keep the doors locked and not to step out of the car. They also frantically tried to call their relatives to come to their aid.

The other vehicles that came on ECR were also forced to stop, as the car with the DMK flag parked across the arterial road left little space for the traffic to move.

Another video shows the women attempting to escape from being attacked by reversing their car and taking an alternate route. But the group of men chased them, blocking their path once again.

The video has gone viral on social media, attracting instant condemnation from the public.

Sharing the video of the incident, Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami asked if the DMK flag was a licence for anti-social elements to commit crimes against women.