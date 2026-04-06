Showers cool Chennai, but RMC warns of surge in heat, humidity

CHENNAI: Said to be the first spell of rain in the summer, the city received a sudden burst of rainfall for over 45 minutes, accompanied by thunder, lightning, overcast skies and gusty winds on Monday noon.
But it was also followed by a tree getting uprooted in KK Nagar, traffic congestion at Maduravoyal, and water stagnating in low-lying areas and on arterial routes.
There was light rain in Saidapet, West Mambalam, and Virugambakkam, while Nungambakkam, Egmore, Triplicane, Velachery, and Royapuram received light rain. Suburban areas like Tambaram, Pallavaram and Sriperumbudur received moderate rain.
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that the trough from the upper-air cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema and neighbourhood to the Gulf of Mannar now runs from the upper-air cyclonic circulation over Telangana and neighbourhood to the Gulf of Mannar across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.
These conditions may bring light to moderate rain at isolated places, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places, are likely to occur over TN, Puducherry and Karaikal area till April 10.
Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and uncomfortable weather is likely to prevail over north coastal TN and Puducherry on Tuesday. The maximum temperature dipped up to 2 degrees Celsius on Monday.
“Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places over the Western Ghat districts. Light rain is likely at isolated places over the Delta districts and Karaikal. Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of TN on April 11 and 12,” said the weather department.
Private weather blogger Pradeep John posted on social media that the highest rainfall was recorded at KK Nagar with 58 mm, followed by Guindy (Sipcot) with 51 mm. The least was at Chembarambakkam with 10 mm.