Showers cool Chennai, but RMC warns of surge in heat, humidity

But it was also followed by a tree getting uprooted in KK Nagar, traffic congestion at Maduravoyal, and water stagnating in low-lying areas and on arterial routes.

There was light rain in Saidapet, West Mambalam, and Virugambakkam, while Nungambakkam, Egmore, Triplicane, Velachery, and Royapuram received light rain. Suburban areas like Tambaram, Pallavaram and Sriperumbudur received moderate rain.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that the trough from the upper-air cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema and neighbourhood to the Gulf of Mannar now runs from the upper-air cyclonic circulation over Telangana and neighbourhood to the Gulf of Mannar across Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level.