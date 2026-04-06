Sudden summer showers lash Chennai; KK Nagar tops with 58 mm rainfall

According to rainfall data shared by Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman (his social media handle), KK Nagar recorded the highest rainfall at 58 mm, followed by West Mambalam (50 mm), Guindy (Sipcot) (51 mm), and Nandanam IMD (46 mm).

Other areas including Velliyur and Thamaraipakkam (39 mm each), Saligramam (35 mm), Moggappair (33 mm), and Sriperumbudur (28 mm) also received significant rainfall. Thiruvanmiyur recorded 24 mm, while Chembarambakkam saw relatively lower rainfall at 10 mm.