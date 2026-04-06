Sudden summer showers lash Chennai; KK Nagar tops with 58 mm rainfall

CHENNAI: A sudden spell of rain, the first of the summer showers, poured over several parts of Chennai and its suburbs on late Monday morning, bringing brief but intense showers, thunder, and dark, overcast skies.
According to rainfall data shared by Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman (his social media handle), KK Nagar recorded the highest rainfall at 58 mm, followed by West Mambalam (50 mm), Guindy (Sipcot) (51 mm), and Nandanam IMD (46 mm).
Other areas including Velliyur and Thamaraipakkam (39 mm each), Saligramam (35 mm), Moggappair (33 mm), and Sriperumbudur (28 mm) also received significant rainfall. Thiruvanmiyur recorded 24 mm, while Chembarambakkam saw relatively lower rainfall at 10 mm.
The storms, after lashing parts of the city, have now moved southwards towards Tambaram, OMR, ECR, and Maraimalai Nagar, the weather blogger said in his tweet.
Residents across neighbourhoods reported a mix of moderate but intense spells of rain and light drizzles, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Many took to social media to share visuals of the sudden weather change, even as cloudy skies persisted through the afternoon, giving it a nighttime appearance.