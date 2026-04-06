Rainwater stagnates on GST Road between Chromepet, Pallavaram

The sudden downpour led to waterlogging in several areas of Chromepet, with storm water drains overflowing and mixing with sewage along nearly 1-km of the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway.

The shops on GST Road were among the worst affected, as dirty water stagnated at entrances, disrupting business and forcing customers to wade through the sludge. Motorists also struggled to navigate through the stagnated stretch.