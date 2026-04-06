Rainwater stagnates on GST Road between Chromepet, Pallavaram

CHENNAI: A brief spell of rain for less than an hour on Monday afternoon has left GST Road flooded between Chromepet and Pallavaram, making navigation a struggle for commuters.
The sudden downpour led to waterlogging in several areas of Chromepet, with storm water drains overflowing and mixing with sewage along nearly 1-km of the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway.
The shops on GST Road were among the worst affected, as dirty water stagnated at entrances, disrupting business and forcing customers to wade through the sludge. Motorists also struggled to navigate through the stagnated stretch.
“Such conditions are not new for us,” said a resident. “This is normal for us during the monsoon season. Despite repeated complaints and demands for a permanent solution, no action has been taken by either the current administration or previous governments. What we witnessed today was just 30 minutes of rain. If this is the situation now, can you imagine how bad it would be during the monsoon?”
Residents plan to present photos and videos to contesting candidates when they visit seeking votes, demanding permanent solutions to the long-standing drainage and sewage problems.