Second laser incident in 10 days on Dubai-Chennai flight triggers security alert

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the city airport after a laser beam was pointed towards the Dubai-Chennai flight at the time of landing on Thursday night.

The Emirates flight from Dubai was heading towards Chennai with 304 passengers on Thursday night. When it was about to land, a powerful green laser beam flashed towards the aircraft.

Soon the pilot aborted the landing and increased the attitude. The Chennai ATC was alerted and then the airport police were informed but within a few minutes, the laser beam was turned off. After that, the flight landed safely at the airport.

The AAI stated that pointing laser beams was dangerous to the aircraft as it minimises visibility, and requested the public to report to the local police if they notice anyone flashing a laser towards the aircraft.

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has also reiterated their warning, seeking the public to refrain from such activities, and has also warned of legal action against the perpetrators. An advisory from the GCP highlighted that flashing of laser beams, releasing of hot air balloons, tethered balloons, and light-emitting objects around the airspace threatens the operations of flights and passengers.

“This activity not only violates regulations, but poses a serious threat as the laser beam lights can cause temporary visual impairment, when it hits the pilot’s eyes directly. It can also distract pilots while landing the aircraft. Further, bright lasers can cause eye injury to the public as well,” the advisory pointed out. “Airport operations can be disrupted and even suspended for a considerable time if the source of the illumination could not readily be identified and eliminated. Shining of laser beam at an aircraft is a serious offence and falls under Section 125 of BNS, which is defined ‘an Act endangering life or personal safety of others’.