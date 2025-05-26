Laser beam pointed at flight from Dubai causes furore at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Chennai airport on Sunday night after a laser beam was pointed towards the Dubai-Chennai flight at the time of landing.

The Emirates flight from Dubai was heading towards Chennai with 326 passengers on Sunday night. When the flight was nearing the airport, the pilot lowered the height and was getting ready for the landing when a green colour laser beam was pointed towards the aircraft.

It affected the visibility of the flight but the pilot managed to fly high and alerted the ATC. Officers from the Bureau of Civil Aviation and the Chennai airport police were alerted, and they tried to trace the place from where the laser beam was coming from but within a few minutes, it went off. After a while, the Emirates flight landed in the city airport safely.

However, the airport police have registered a case and are investigating to nab the person who pointed the beam towards the aircraft. The St Thomas Mount, Nandambakkam, and Guindy police were also alerted to investigate the issue.