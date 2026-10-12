Sarees, stories and the colours of Navarathri

What began as a promotional idea has grown into a festive ritual that brings together colour, textiles, personal expression and community.

For designer Rema Kumar, the tradition has become an annual celebration of sarees and the women who wear them. She began following the colour code in 2014, after a friend introduced her to it on Facebook. As a textile designer, she was drawn to the possibilities of colour and the way a saree comes alive when draped.

“I started sharing my daily Navarathri looks on Instagram because, as a textile designer, colour, textiles and the way a saree comes alive when draped have always fascinated me,” she says.

What started as sharing her outfits gradually grew into #navrangnavratriwithrk, an annual initiative on her Instagram page, @remakumarofficial. Rema invites women to share their looks and features their photographs on her Stories, celebrating the different ways they interpret the same colour.

For her, the exercise is also about making the most of what is already in the wardrobe rather than shopping for nine new outfits. She begins with the prescribed colour and builds her look around a saree, blouse, dupatta or accessory that fits the theme.

“I love looking at colours in different ways and discovering combinations that I may not have considered before. Every textile has a story and Navarathri gives me nine wonderful opportunities to bring those stories back to life.”