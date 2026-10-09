Finding Shakti in the women around us

Janaki Sabesh sees this as a way of making the stories more human. “We’ve heard stories of the Devi again and again, but what if we looked at them through the lives of real women, women who lived before us and women among us today?” she asks. “Perhaps Devi is not just someone we worship, but a Shakti that lives in every woman.”

Rather than prescribing lessons, Janaki wants children to discover their own meanings. “I don't believe in telling children what they should learn from a story,” she says. “Let them laugh, wonder, feel and ask questions, and the values will find their own way in. For me, the story must come first; the learning can quietly follow.”

Her research brought unexpected discoveries. “We may know the name, but do we know the person?” she asks, recalling how she was struck by the ordinary beginnings behind some extraordinary journeys and the determination of these women to pursue their goals.

Sharing the stage with Janaki is young storyteller Dira Paavai Rajavel, whose presence brings another dimension to the performance. Janaki describes her as approaching the stories “with so much wonder and curiosity,” adding that seeing a child discover these stories alongside the audience can make the experience particularly relatable for young viewers.

Music, meanwhile, is not treated as a separate concert but as part of the narrative. Singer Madhuvanthi Badri says this is rooted in India’s storytelling traditions. “Music has always been an indispensable part of storytelling and they have been intertwined since days of yore in every part of our country,” she says, citing Harikatha, Bhagavatha Mela, Yakshaganam and Villupattu. “Children are naturally attracted to music and giving them apt music for the situation helps them imbibe the narrative in a way they’ll never forget.”