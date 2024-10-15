Red alert issued for Chennai and neighbouring districts till 7 pm today

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a red alert for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

These districts are likely to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall till 7 pm today under the influence of well-marked low-pressure areas prevailing over south Bay of Bengal.

The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay as a well marked low pressure area over the central part of south Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Tuesday.

It is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-north westwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts in the next 48 hours.

The department has issued a red alert for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts for the next few hours.

As many as 17 districts of Tamil Nadu - Ranipet, Tirupattur, Vellore, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Salem, Karur, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Thanjavur and Tiruchy is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain and orange alert issued for the same.

A few places in the areas along western ghats such as Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar are expected to get heavy rain.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) rainfall data, at least 8 weather stations recorded extremely heavy rainfall between 115 mm and 200 mm.

Of which, the highest amount of rainfall recorded in Perambur was 165.3 mm of rainfall, followed by Kolathur 158.1 mm, Anna Nagar west 152.4 mm, and Ayapakkam 150.9 mm of rainfall on Tuesday.