CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon commenced over Tamil Nadu on Tuesday afternoon (15.10.2024) as its predecessor the southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country today, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Rainfall activity has already commenced over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala, owing to the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area that lies over the central part of south Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rains as well as very heavy rains at isolated places in these regions are being recorded.

Easterly and northeasterly winds have set in over southern peninsular India, south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, extending up to middle tropospheric levels, the weather department said in a statement at 1 pm today.