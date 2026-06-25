Power outages make people feel they have lost a government, says Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Wednesday criticised the ruling Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam government, alleging that frequent power outages had left people feeling they had lost an effective government.
Addressing the council at its first meeting since the formation of the TVK government, and after a gap of three months, the Mayor said several projects implemented by the State government now had been conceived during the previous DMK administration.
Referring to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s participation in the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi, she said his references to the achievements of the former DMK government reflected the success of that administration. “Those who voted for TVK are already regretting their decision. Due to continuous power outages, people feel they have lost a real government. This is only a temporary setback, and the DMK will return to power,” she added.
Priya also highlighted infrastructure initiatives undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation, stating that several major projects, including flyovers across the city, had been successfully completed by the civic body.