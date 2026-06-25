‘Halt transfers until monsoon season ends’: Mayor Priya

Additionally, DMK councillors alleged that the area engineers assigned to their wards had been deliberately shifted to other locations.

Raising the concern over changing DMK ward councillors, AV Arumugam, Manali zonal chairman, alleged that the Aes in the three DMK councillors’ wards were transferred after the TVK regime. “There are a few AEs who have been in the same ward for more than 10 years, but in my ward, the AE was changed within seven months,” he added.