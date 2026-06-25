‘Halt transfers until monsoon season ends’: Mayor Priya

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya requested Commissioner GS Sameeran to halt the decision to shuffle area engineers and other officials until the end of the monsoon season. This request came after councillors argued that it would be difficult to adapt to new officials while actively preparing for the monsoon.
Additionally, DMK councillors alleged that the area engineers assigned to their wards had been deliberately shifted to other locations.
Raising the concern over changing DMK ward councillors, AV Arumugam, Manali zonal chairman, alleged that the Aes in the three DMK councillors’ wards were transferred after the TVK regime. “There are a few AEs who have been in the same ward for more than 10 years, but in my ward, the AE was changed within seven months,” he added.
For which, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar said: “We won’t object if the AEs are transferred after they have spent three years in a ward, but the transfer should not be biased.”
A few other councillors pointed out that they have to complete the SWD work before the monsoon, which is happening at snail’s pace. “The desilting work has to be done, which will take at least three months for an AE to analyse a ward,” they said.
After this, Priya requested Sameeran to halt the decision to shuffle area engineers and other officials until the end of the monsoon season.