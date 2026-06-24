Mayor cracks down on political activities in Corporation schools

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Wednesday directed officials of the School Education department, headmasters and teachers not to allow political party functionaries or other outsiders to enter Corporation schools to take classes, conduct inspections or distribute snacks. This comes against the backdrop of complaints raised by councillors over a recent event allegedly organised by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) members.
Raising the issue, DMK councillor K Ashwini Karuna (Ward 196) alleged that more than 20 TVK functionaries entered a Corporation primary school in Kannagi Nagar on the occasion of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s birthday without obtaining permission from the headmaster.
She claimed that the party workers distributed gifts, placed photographs of the CM on a table and made students sing the party anthem. “Is the GCC permitting such activities in schools?” she asked.
Several councillors echoed the concern and alleged that school principals were allowing such events to take place on campus.
Responding to the issue, Mayor Priya said, “Corporation schools should remain safe spaces dedicated solely to the education and development of students. While elected representatives, including ward councillors and MLAs, are permitted to participate in school programmes, inspect facilities and raise issues concerning schools, outsiders cannot enter school premises without the knowledge of education department officials, headmasters and teachers. The administration will ensure that school campuses remain free from political activities.”