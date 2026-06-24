Mayor cracks down on political activities in Corporation schools

Raising the issue, DMK councillor K Ashwini Karuna (Ward 196) alleged that more than 20 TVK functionaries entered a Corporation primary school in Kannagi Nagar on the occasion of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s birthday without obtaining permission from the headmaster.

She claimed that the party workers distributed gifts, placed photographs of the CM on a table and made students sing the party anthem. “Is the GCC permitting such activities in schools?” she asked.