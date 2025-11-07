Police rule out racing or stunts in Royapettah flyover crash that killed two

CHENNAI: Police have confirmed that a fatal crash on the Peters Road flyover in Royapettah, which claimed two lives on Wednesday night, was not a result of bike racing or stunting. The incident, they stated, was caused by a young rider's negligence and inexperience with a high-powered motorcycle.

The tragedy occurred around 10:45 pm on November 5, 2025, when Syed Sardar Basha, 19, was riding a Yamaha R-15 motorcycle (TN06 AE 7261) at high speed. Investigators revealed that Basha, who was unfamiliar with the 155cc bike borrowed from a college friend named Sherif , lost control while descending the flyover.

His vehicle collided head-on with a Honda Shine motorcycle ridden by Kumar, 49. The impact was fatal, and both men died at the scene. In a subsequent chain reaction, a third rider, Mohammed Suhail, crashed into the wreckage but sustained only minor injuries.

"A preliminary investigation shows the rider was unfamiliar with the vehicle's capability. He was riding at high speed and in a negligent manner, which caused him to lose control and led to the collision. It has been confirmed that this was not a case of stunt riding or racing," a Chennai police said in a press release on Friday.

Despite this incident not being linked to racing, the Chennai Police highlighted their ongoing drive to curb such activities. Following orders from the Police Commissioner, special vehicle inspection squads have been formed to monitor and prevent bike stunts and races. Workshops illegally modifying vehicle parts are also under surveillance.

