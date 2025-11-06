Chennai: Two killed in late-night bike racing accident on Royapettah flyover

CHENNAI: Two people were killed in a high-speed bike racing accident on the Peters Road flyover in Royapettah late Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Suhail (19), a college student from Royapettah, and Kumaran, who was riding on the opposite side of the road when the crash occurred.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Suhail and his friend Joel were allegedly racing their high-end motorcycles when they lost control and collided with each other.

The impact caused their bikes to crash into Kumaran’s two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, killing him on the spot. Suhail also succumbed to his injuries, while Joel is undergoing treatment with severe injuries.

Traffic investigation officers have registered a case and launched an inquiry.

Preliminary findings reveal that the two youths frequently rode expensive bikes at high speed and shared videos of their rides on Instagram.

Police are probing whether others were involved in the illegal race.